Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Continues To Dominate The Premium Sedan Segment In India

India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of its popular premium sedan, Ciaz. The family sedan has now successfully completed 5 years in the Indian market, ever since it was launched in 2014. Recently, the Ciaz also emerged as the market leader with over 2.7 lakh delighted customers, most of which is credited to the Alpha (top-end) variant, as this variant contributed to over 54% of the Ciaz’s sales. Nexa’s signature colour Blue has also contributed to over 30% of total Ciaz sales. The Suzuki Ciaz not only managed to reach out to the Indian consumers who were seeking a premium, safe and spacious sedan but also captured the imagination of the selective and discerning Indian consumers.

In its brand new avatar, the new Ciaz is now offered with the revolutionary new 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine with a Lithium-ion battery. The latest version of the car is engineered to offer class-leading comfort, impactful exteriors, elite interiors and a strong performance along with an array of safety and convenience features. The Ciaz is now complying with all the advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of the Government regulation timelines. The sedan also comes loaded with safety features comprising dual front airbags, ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert and ABS with EBD as standard.

Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki also introduced the much-awaited 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine in the Ciaz. This all-new engine marks the company’s full-fledged entry into the big capacity diesel engine market. The new engine delivers a peak torque of 225 Nm at 1500-2500rpm and a maximum power of 93 HP at 4000rpm.

Commenting on the benchmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan market. Ciaz commands a 30% market share in the premium sedan segment and has struck a chord with Indian consumers. With 17% contribution of automatic variants and Smart Hybrid technology, Ciaz is a testimony of customer preference for a comfortable, spacious, technology-driven and feature-packed sedan. We thank our customers for their confidence in this premium sedan. This reinforces our commitment to bring contemporary and greener technologies for our customers.”