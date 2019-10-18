‘Volkfest 2019’ Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 1.8 Lakh On New Volkswagen Cars

After launching mildly updated versions of the Polo and the Vento, Volkswagen India has announced the ‘Volkfest 2019’ festive season campaign. It offers discounts of up to INR 1.8 lakh on Volkswagen India’s range of cars which includes the Ameo compact sedan, the Polo hatchback, and the Vento sedan.

As a part of this campaign, new and existing customers can avail a host of benefits across sales, after-sales and financial services. The offerings will be available across Volkswagen India’s network of 132 sales touchpoints in 102 cities till 31st October 2019. Also, as a part of its latest campaign ‘Power to Play’, Volkswagen India, in a special partnership with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels brand, will make each customer who tests a Volkswagen, eligible to take home a miniature Volkswagen – Hot Wheels scale model manufactured by Mattel. In addition, to enhance customer interaction at the dealerships, Volkswagen has organized special engagement opportunities and activation zones.

Select variants of the Polo, Vento and the Ameo will be available with benefits including cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty benefits, extended warranty and roadside assistance. The company is already offering a four year warranty period on its petrol vehicles since January 2019, and the diesel vehicles come with a five-year warranty plan since September 2019. The Volksfest 2019 will allow the customers to avail a maximum benefit of INR 1.8 lakh on the Vento Highline Diesel variant. All Ameo variants are being offered with a loyalty bonus of INR 20,000.

Select VW dealers in India are offering benefits of up to INR 1.7 lakh on the Vento Highline Plus DSG variant. This includes an INR 1.5 lakh cash discount and INR 20,000 exchange bonus. The VW Ameo DSG Highline Plus variant is available with a cash discount of up to INR 1.17 lakh and an additional exchange bonus of INR 20,000. The VW Polo is being offered with benefits up to INR 1 lakh, including INR 80,000 discount and INR 20,000 exchange bonus. The Passat, Tiguan and the new GT models are not a part of this festive offer.