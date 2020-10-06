2020 Land Rover Defender SUV Arrives In Mumbai Prior To 15th October Launch

One of the most anticipated vehicles of the year, the New Land Rover Defender is slated to be launched in India on 15th October 2020. Before this launch event, the first batch of Defender SUVs has already arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), near Mumbai.

The new Defender comes with a lot of technologies to ensure off-road and on-road driving convenience and all-time connectivity. The New Land Rover Defender is extremely personalisable with more than 170 accessories offered along with it. Further, Lifestyle Packs such as the Explorer Pack, the Adventure Pack, the Country Pack, and the Urban Pack have been curated to suit the requirements of different types of customers.

The Defender has been brought in via the CBU route (Completely Built Unit). Bookings were already open since the end of September. The iconic Land Rover Defender range starts at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with ZF eight-speed automatic, producing 292 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes as a three-door and five-door option, each with five trims.

The SUV will arrive with a host of features like the 360-degree Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), among other things.

Inside the cabin, the new Defender will come packed with a 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with heads up display on the top-spec First Edition variant. The SUV also gets connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, 360 degrees surround camera and LED headlights. The Defender also comes with grained leather and woven textile seats and rubber mats for easy washing experience after a dirty off-road trip. In terms of competition, the Defender 110 is quite expensive compared to its rivals, which includes the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G350. However, the Defender 90 faces no competition in the Indian markets as of now.