2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza Spied, Gets New Dual Tone Colour Option

Maruti Suzuki is working on an update for its popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza. A set of spy images have surfaced on the web, revealing a few styling and feature updates to the model over its predecessor. Another set of images also reveal a new dual tone paintjob for the compact SUV from Maruti.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the 2018 Vitara Brezza with features such as airbags and ABS as standard features across the variant line-up, hence omitting the need for the Ldi (O) and Vdi (O) variants which offered these features over the standard Ldi and Vdi variants.

Visual updates to the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will arrive in the form of blacked out alloy wheels, a new orange colour paintjob which is set to replace the blue paintjob option and a few new dual tone options as well. The alloy wheels finished in a shade of black are likely to be offered only on the top-end Zdi variant.

Image courtesy: NDTV Auto

Since the changes to the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are limited to the visual and feature updates, there will be no changes to the engine specifications. The model will continue to source power from the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 engine. This diesel motor is capable of producing 88 hp at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. This engine is paired to a five speed manual transmission.

Source: GaadiWaadi