Motoroids Video Roundup: Honda Amaze, Ford Freestyle, Suzuki GSX-S750, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V And More!

The rising mercury didn’t stop us from shooting new cars and motorcycles to bring you detailed reviews. Recently, we tested the TVS Apache RTR160 4V on the Hosur test track, went apex hunting on the new Suzuki GSX-S750, and witnessed the arrival of the limited edition Indian Roadmaster Elite in the two-wheeler space. The four-wheel scene took us on the flatland of Rajasthan to test the Ford Freestyle, while a long, but interesting drive of the second generation Honda Amaze gave us a first hand experience of the latest compact sedan. Missed all the latest action from Motoroids’ channel? Here’s a roundup of some video reviews and first look footage!

TVS Apache RTR160 4V

The new Apache RTR160 4V resembles its 200cc sibling in many ways. It’s aimed to compete against the existing crop of 155-160cc motorcycles such as the Yamaha FZ-S, Honda CB Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the likes in the premium commuter segment. To do that, it got itself a really powerful engine (in the segment) and here’s how it behaved around TVS’s Hosur test track:

New Ford Freestyle Crossover

Ford says that the Freestyle isn’t just the Figo on stilts. The new Compact Utility Vehicle, gets significant visual upgrades over the Figo hatch, lots of new features inside the cabin and an advanced suite of active and passive safety aids. We tested the new Freestyle in the scorching heat of Rajasthan and here’s what we came back with:

Toyota Yaris

The competition the C-segment sedan segment in the Indian market went up by several notches with the arrival of the new Toyota Yaris. To compete against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Czech-German duo of the Skoda Rapid and VW Vento, Toyota has loaded the Yaris with segment first features and build quality and finish that we haven’t seen in Toyota cars in the sub-10 lakh rupee segment till date. It’s got a super insulated cabin, rich interior, a fabulous ride quality and dependable handling. Check out the new Toyota Yaris in detail in the video review below:

The Apex Hunter: Suzuki GSX-S750

We went apex hunting at the Buddh International Circuit to test ride the new Suzuki GSX-S750. As things stand, at INR 7.45 lakh ex-showroom, the Suzuki GSX-S750 is the most economical way to experience a proper four-pot Japanese delight. So does it really serve up the thrills? We hooned it around the Buddh International Circuit to find the definitive answer. Here’s how the motorcycle feels without the worry of pedestrians, rowdy rickshaw drivers or stray animals:

Exotic (and Limited) Indian Roadmaster Elite

Speaking about premium motorcycles to arrive in the Indian two-wheeler space, Indian Motorcycles launched its limited edition Roadmaster Elite. Limited to just 300 units worldwide, the India’s first Roadmaster Elite has already been delivered while the second, they say, is in transit and should arrive very soon. The limited run Roadmaster features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank. Here’s what INR 48 lakh (ex-showroom) gets you:

Second Generation Honda Amaze

The second generation Honda Amaze is a result of extensive market research which is aimed to create a product that’s best suited for its class. So, will the new Amaze ‘surpass’ the expectations of the segment? We test drove the vehicle to find out!

New Honda X-Blade

With a long list of features like muscular styling, LED headlamp, gear position indicator, link type gear shifter, hazard switch, service due indicator, spilt grab rails, hugger fender and modern graphics, the new Honda X-Blade is aimed to draw attention of the youth who’s looking for a stylish motorcycle in the 160cc segment. We recently got an opportunity to swing a leg over the new X-Blade and clock good amount of miles on the saddle to bring you a detailed ride report on Honda 2Wheeler India’s latest offering.

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 is here, and in its newest avatar, it has received some really comprehensive changes. After clocking over 200kms in one of India’s much loved Indian seven-seater SUVs fo an exhaustive review, here’s what we came back with: