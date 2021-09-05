Tata Motors Opens 70 Outlets In A Single Day

Tata Motor is gaining more success in the country than ever before. Their future also has a number of vehicles planned and for that also for the ease in the after-sale services. Tata Motors has opened many outlets for the same. This is one of the largest expansion drives conducted by the company so far. Let us delve deeper into the matter.

70 New Sales Outlets

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across Southern India in a single day. Spread across 53 cities, these outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region. These modern showrooms will be home to the company’s ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

With the addition of these new showrooms in a rapidly growing market, Tata Motors’ network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980. 32 new dealership chains have opened in Bangalore (7), Chennai (5), Hyderabad (4), and Kochi (4). Further, this widespread expansion also includes the launch of 38 outlets in upcountry markets of South India.

Official Statement

Inaugurating the new dealerships, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors stated, “Southern India contributes to 28% of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible. The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘physical’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today.”

Tata Motors is making huge strides in the passenger vehicle market on the back of its New Forever range. The company recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in 9 years, in March ‘21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21, the company’s Passenger Vehicle business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69%, compared to FY20.