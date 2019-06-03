Maruti Suzuki To Open New NEXA Showrooms In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership, Nexa, has now got over 28 outlets spread across 15 cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company continues to strengthen its presence in these states, as these are currently among the fastest growing automobile markets in India. Especially for the S-Cross, which is Nexa’s flagship product. Thanks to the S-Cross, Suzuki’s sales have now drastically improved in this region. Till date, Maruti has managed to sell over 24,000 Suzuki vehicles in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. While Nexa’s flagship S-Cross has also managed to be successful by recording a growth of about 89% by selling over 6000 units.

To offer a new and unique experience for its first-time customers, Nexa has now adopted a digital technology for all its potential buyers. Thanks to this new digital and advanced form of technology, customers can now explore models through interactive touchscreen units and tablets. The stores also present a dedicated ‘Personalization Zone’ where customers can pick and choose accessories and personalise their car easily. Some of the other upgrades at NEXA dealerships include facilities such as touchscreens for customers to view and select options from a wide range of accessories and add-ons. The new stores are also equipped with a VR (Virtual Reality) simulator that helps the buyer to experience their car through an interactive screen.

Recently, the S-Cross recorded remarkable performance in the financial year, by making its way to the top-10 list of best-selling 4-wheeler models in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the S-Cross leads the referral sales, Nexa’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, has also managed to sell over 13,000 units this financial year. The Suzuki Baleno constitutes about 55% of Nexa sales in these two states. However, the premium sedan Ciaz and the baby hatchback Ignis have just managed to sell over 4,500 units this year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces ‘Nexa Music’; A Platform For Budding Musicians

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said “NEXA continues to cater to the needs of aspirational customers. With NEXA, we look forward to offering products with the best-in-class quality, features and technology. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, S-Cross has recorded an impressive 89 % growth and clocked over 6,000 unit sales. It is our endeavour to deliver the best in class products and services to our NEXA customers.”