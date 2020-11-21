New Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift To Be Launched Very Soon

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the most trusted and popular MPVs in India. The seven-seater Innova Crysta was long due for an update. The facelift version of the Innova Crysta has already been launched in Indonesia and is expected to hit our shores very soon. Several reports are stating that the Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift has already reached several dealerships and select dealers have even started accepting unofficial bookings for the facelift. This makes us believe that the carmaker might launch the MPV before the year-end. There are also reports that the price list for the Toyota Innova Crysta face-lift is expected to hit the market next week.

More Details

Being a facelift, the new Innova Crysta will retain the same DNA, but will get several cosmetic and feature upgrades. From the Indonesian spec model, we can see that the facelift version will get a wider front grille with a black chrome finish. We can also see sockets for fog-lamps and chrome extensions on the headlamps as well. Other cosmetic upgrades include the addition of dual-tone alloy wheels, along with a black applique on the tailgate.

On the feature front, we expect a refreshed design in the cockpit, with a slightly changed instrument cluster and a larger 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other new features, we expect are- automatic climate control with an integrated air purifier, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, a coloured multi-info display, LED headlamps, and keyless entry push-button start. Being a Toyota Vehicle, we know that the Innova Crysta Facelift will offer decent occupant safety with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

Speaking about the powertrains, we expect the same engines in the facelift, which include a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 139bhp of power, and a 2.4-litre diesel engine, that generates 149bhp of power. However, there are several uncertainties around the launch of the Innova Crysta Facelift, due to the strike at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and there was also a piece of news regarding a fire breakout at a Toyota supplier’s plant. While the car was earlier scheduled to be launched in 2021, it’s observed that the carmaker is pushing hard to launch the MPV by the year-end. As Toyota Kirloskar Motors have not revealed anything officially, it’s still uncertain if the Innova Crysta Facelift will arrive this month or next month.