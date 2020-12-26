Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Completes Four Years

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India. Amongst passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki accounts for more than 50% of the market share which effectively means that 1 in every 2 cars sold is a Maruti Suzuki. Passenger segment aside, Commercial segment is not one of Maruti’s forte. But their mini-truck, the Super Carry is celebrating its 4th anniversary, indicating there surely is a chance for Maruti to shine in this segment too.

More details

The Maruti Suzuki’s Super Carry celebrates four years of its launch. Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment back in 2016 with its first commercial vehicle, the Super Carry. This mini truck from Maruti Suzuki has, according to Maruti Suzuki, empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their business needs.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Super Carry mini truck back in 2016. The S-CNG variant was added in 2017. The BS6 compliant S-CNG variant was launched to promote Maruti’s Mission Green Million was launched in 2020. Super Carry S-CNG variant comes with a bi-fuel engine with 5L petrol tank that provides backup fuel option in case of an emergency. It is sold across 235 cities through over 320 Maruti Suzuki commercial outlets, Super Carry has recorded a market share of 15% in FY19-20 and nearly 20% in FY’20-21. Super Carry owners, according to Maruti praise the product for its Power, affordable maintenance, load-carrying capacity etc.

Super Carry customers are a blend of owners-cum-drivers and fleet & captive owners. The Super Carry is a practical offering and is used across multiple applications including E-Commerce, Courier, FMCG and goods distribution amongst others. With the idea of offering an all-in-one package, Super Carry continues the legacy of ‘4 saal Tarakki Ke’, according to Maruti

Official statement

Speaking on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Specifically engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises. Being the 1st LCV launched with a BS6 petrol variant offering a powerful 1196cc 4 cylinder dumdaar engine, it has found wide acceptance. Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market. The diverse customer base stands testament for the success of Super Carry. We take this opportunity to thank all our trusted buyers for their unflinching support to reach this milestone.”