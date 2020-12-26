2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Undisguised For the First Time

KTM’s name has been cropping up quite frequently in the past few weeks. Whether it be the confirmation of the KTM 490s being manufactured here or Bajaj’s new plant in Chakan to manufacture premium motorcycles. 2021 is going to be one happening year and we expect the Austrian giant to play its role in making it so. KTM is working towards updating its portfolio and in the same wake, the 2021 iterations of its motorcycles like the RC 200 and the RC 390 have been spied on multiple occassions. The former, has now been spotted in its production-ready avatar.

More details

The backdrop of the spy shot indicates that the spied motorcycle had just left the assembly line and we are assuming it to be inside Bajaj’s new Chakan plant.

While the RC 390 will most likely boast of LED illumination upfront, the RC 200 will carry forward the same halogen setup, albeit, in a new clothing. The rest of the design elements seem to be derived from the upcoming RC 390. The front fascia gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider, as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8. The 2020 KTM RC 200 is due for an overhaul and the spied motorcycle should provide it a much needed visual update.

The spy image only features the front end of the motorcycle but we already know the rest of the story as it hasn’t been spied for the first time. The spy shots which surfaced earlier, revealed its side profile too. It revealed updated braking equipment. The front disc is bigger in diameter, thinner and more perforated which will definitely help in cooling them down which will further enhance the braking. One of the spy shots gives us a glimpse of the instrument cluster which seems to be an updated, fully-digital unit. Also, the test mule had a LED tail lamp similar to the one used in the current-gen and unlike that seen on the 2021 RC 390 spy shots.

It will most probably carry the same BS6 motor which powers the current iteration of the RC 200. For reference, the current-gen RC 200 produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM might fiddle around with the engine to change the output figures.