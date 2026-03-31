Maruti Suzuki rolls out ‘Quickstop’ service, bringing on-site convenience 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a new way to service cars, and it feels quite practical for daily use. The new system is called Quickstop, and it is built to make servicing faster and easier, especially in busy areas.
Quickstop is not a regular service centre. It is a small prefabricated setup made using a container-type structure. It can be installed quickly and does not need much space. This also allows faster deployment in different locations and requires less infrastructure compared to a full workshop.
These service points are placed in locations where cars are already present in large numbers
- Office campuses
- Airport areas
- Fleet parking zones
This helps people access service without going out of their usual route and also helps expand service reach in more areas.
How it works is simple
- Drop your car while going to work
- Service gets done during the day
- Pick it up after work
This makes it useful for office users who do not get time for service visits. It is available for individual car owners as well as fleet operators.
It is also useful for fleet operators
- Less vehicle downtime
- Better usage of vehicles
- Helps improve daily earnings
The setup is equipped for basic needs
- Routine maintenance
- Minor repair work
- Essential tools and equipment available
This means it is not for major repairs, but covers regular service needs well.
Maruti has already started this in different cities
- Delhi NCR
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
- Bengaluru
- Kolkata
- Bagdogra
- Calicut
- Surat
Right now, 10 Quickstop facilities are active as part of the pilot phase.
There is also a partnership model behind this
- Dealers handle operations
- Companies or fleet owners provide space
This helps expand the network faster without large investment.
Some eco friendly steps are also included
- Waterless car wash
- Battery powered tools
This reduces water use and keeps things cleaner.
Conclusion
Quickstop changes how car servicing fits into daily routine by saving time and reducing effort