Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line scores 5 star BNCAP safety rating

The latest crash test results bring strong news for the Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Venue N Line. Both SUVs have secured a full 5 star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP, showing a big step forward in safety.
This rating is valid for all variants sold in India. Both SUVs are built on the Global K1 enhanced platform, which focuses on better strength and crash protection.
Crash test scores
The numbers clearly show how well the SUV performed.
- Adult Occupant Protection: 31.15 out of 32
- Child Occupant Protection: 44.46 out of 49
The car showed strong performance in both front and side impact tests. The body structure also stayed stable during testing, showing good overall protection.
Safety features on offer
The Venue range comes loaded with safety features.
- 6 airbags as standard
- Electronic Stability Control
- Hill start assist
- ABS with EBD
- Vehicle stability management
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Seat belt reminders for all seats
- Impact sensing door unlock
- Speed sensing door lock
- Rear parking sensors
- All four disc brakes
- 3 point seatbelts for all passengers
On higher variants, more features are available.
- Surround view monitor
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Electrochromic mirror
- Rollover sensor
- Blind view monitor
The SUV also gets Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assist features.
In total, the SUV offers more than 65 safety features, with 33 available as standard across all variants.
Strong build and platform
The SUV uses a reinforced body structure with about 71 percent high strength and ultra high strength steel. This helps improve crash protection and overall rigidity. It is designed to handle different crash situations with better strength.
Tested variants
The crash test was done on diesel versions.
- HX2 Diesel Manual
- HX10 Diesel Automatic
Even with different variants, the rating applies across the full lineup.
Official moment
The certificate was presented by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways to Mr. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, marking an important moment for the brand. He appreciated the strong safety performance and said it reflects Hyundai’s focus on safer cars for Indian roads.
Tarun Garg also shared that the company is proud of this result and will continue working towards making advanced safety features more widely available to customers.
Market response
The new Venue has already crossed 1 lakh bookings. It has also won multiple awards like Car of the Year and Compact SUV of the Year from leading automotive platforms.
Conclusion
Venue now stands as one of the safest compact SUVs you can buy today with strong crash scores, a solid structure, and a wide list of safety features.