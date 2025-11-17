Maruti Suzuki Recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara SUVs Over Fuel Gauge Error

Maruti Suzuki has recalled a large batch of its Grand Vitara SUV. The company says that 39,506 units may have an issue with the fuel level indicator inside the speedometer. These cars were manufactured between 9 December 2024 and 29 April 2025.
The company explained that there is a possibility that the warning light and the fuel gauge may not display the exact amount of fuel inside some of the vehicles. This would result in the display misguiding the driver on the amount of fuel remaining. For this reason, the company has called for a precautionary check of the affected units.
The dealers will directly contact the owners of those vehicles that fall in this production range. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost. The owners simply need to take their SUV to the service centre once they are contacted.
The Grand Vitara has been one of Maruti Suzuki’s key SUVs in India. Prices begin from Rs. 10.76 lakh, going up to Rs. 19.72 lakh. It is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid and a CNG option. The top petrol variant also gets an all-wheel-drive option, which is a rare sight in this segment.
With its expansive reach, the Grand Vitara finds itself competing in both compact and mid-size categories of SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Hyryder is also its sister model under the Maruti-Toyota partnership.
The recall only involves the instrument cluster, which means the mechanical parts of the SUV are unaffected. According to Maruti Suzuki, the issue is not a major safety hazard; however, an incorrect fuel reading can cause confusion, for which reason the company is conducting this check.
Put simply, the recall is mainly to ensure that the fuel gauge displays the correct fuel level at all times.Once this affected part has been inspected or replaced, owners should have total clarity and peace of mind.