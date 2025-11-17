BMW Prepares Long-Wheelbase i5 EV for India With Bigger Space, 97kWh Battery and Improved Ground Clearance

BMW is quietly working on bringing the i5 electric sedan’s long-wheelbase version to India. If all goes as planned, it should roll out in the early-2026. It will be assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant, where the company already builds the iX1. This will also make it BMW’s first electric sedan produced locally.
The i5 LWB coming to India is based on the China-spec model. It will sit between the regular 530Li and the more powerful i5 M60. With the diesel 5 Series now discontinued, BMW wants the i5 LWB to fill that gap and strengthen its electric line-up.
Ground clearance has been a big part of the India project. During early testing, the car struggled over speed breakers with its low ride height and soft suspension. This feedback led BMW to make quite a few changes to the chassis. The work took longer than expected, and that is one of the reasons the launch moved to 2026.
The version expected for our market is the eDrive40L. It uses a single motor on the rear axle and makes 340hp and 430Nm. The battery pack is 97kWh, which, in China, gives a claimed range of up to 713km on the CLTC cycle. The real-world figure in India will be lower but BMW is focusing on efficiency and everyday usability rather than chasing extreme acceleration numbers.
Some of the key things expected on the India-spec i5 LWB:
- Longer wheelbase for more rear-seat space
- Higher ground clearance for Indian roads
- Rear-wheel-drive setup
- Single Motor Powertrain
- 97kWh battery pack
- Range expected to be lower than China figures
- Positioned above 530Li and below i5 M60
The aim is to offer something comfortable, premium, and electric without making it too aggressive or too soft. BMW wants the i5 LWB to appeal to buyers who liked the older diesel 5 Series but now want something modern and electric.
The i5 LWB will also be part of the expansion of BMW’s EV range, which already includes the iX1, i4, and i7. Considering the 5 Series is such an important nameplate for the brand in India, the electric long-wheelbase version is expected to play a crucial role in the company’s future plans here as well.
The i5 LWB feels like BMW’s next big step in moving more of its popular models into the electric space. A bit of extra space inside, some India-specific tuning, and a focus on smooth everyday driving-this is what the company seems to be aiming for.