Maruti Suzuki Recalls 19,731 Units Of Eeco

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for the Eeco MPV to correct the incorrect markings of the wheel rim size. A total of 19,731 units of Eeco which were manufactured between July 2021 and October 5 2021 have been found to have incorrect wheels sizes marked on them. However, Maruti Suzuki has clarified that the issue has no effect on the performance, safety, or the environment. The Maruti Eeco is one of the oldest Marutis on sale today and it can be used for private as well as commercial uses.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: a Brief recap

The Eeco is India’s most affordable seven-seater, which comes with a Maruti badge. The Eeco is used for almost everything, from vacation highway trips with the entire family to commercial usage for transporting cargo from one point to another. The Eeco is considered a multi-purpose van in India. Be it a five-seater or a seven-seater, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco fits the usage of almost every buyer. The Eeco also comes with sliding doors, which are very useful in a tight parking space.

In its latest update, the Maruti Eeco gained dual airbags. This resulted in a price hike of Rs 8,000 across variants of the non-cargo version of the people’s mover. The non-cargo lineup of Eeco is priced between Rs 4.53 lakhs and Rs 5.88 lakhs (ex-showroom). This is a second update for the van since 2019 when Maruti added a driver-side airbag, ABS, and rear parking sensor. The van was also upgraded to meet frontal offset crash regulations. Apart from the additional safety aids, no other changes have been done to the van. The Eeco comes with a 1,196 cc, BS-VI compliant engine.

Customers have an option to fuel this engine either with petrol or with CNG for those who want a lower running cost. When running on petrol, the car generates 73.42 PS and 6,000 rpm and 101 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. When fed with CNG, the engine develops 62.54 PS at 6,000 rpm and 83 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Both these engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Eeco also delivers a great mileage figure, thanks to its sophisticated Engine Management System. The petrol motor returns as much as 15.37 km/l while the CNG is equipped with 21.94 km for every kg of gas.