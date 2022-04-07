Bounce Infinity E1 Production Commences: Deliveries To Begin From 18 April

Bengaluru-based start-up, Bounce, has commenced local production of its E1 electric scooter at its plant in Rajasthan. The plant has a manufacturing capacity of 2 lakh units per year. Bounce has also announced that deliveries for the scooter will start on 18 April. The scooter with battery and charger is INR 68,999 (Delhi Ex-showroom) and the price for Scooters with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at INR 36,000 (Delhi Ex-Showroom) plus a subscription to Battery-as-a-Service.

Official statement

Bounce Infinity co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.”

Bounce Infinity E1: A quick recap

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five exciting color options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver, and Comed Grey. Visual highlights include an LED projector headlamp, LED lighting all around, stylish alloy wheels, and a digital speedometer. Underseat storage stands at 12 liters. It is built on a tubular frame and features hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear – optimized for ride comfort.

It gets a 48V 39 AH BLDC motor which is IP 67 rated when it comes to waterproofing. This motor provides the Infinity E1 scooter with torque of 83 NM. Bounce E1 has a top speed of 65 km/h and can attain 0-40 km/h in 8 seconds. It also gets two modes: Power Mode when you want to zip ahead in traffic. Eco mode when you have to travel long. User safety has been ensured by incorporating a twin-disc brake assembly. Disc brakes have been integrated with an electronic braking system to ensure a smooth and quick halt.

The battery can be charged by connecting to any regular electric socket and it would take around 4 to 5 hours to charge. This scooter can run 85 km in one full charge. The Bounce Infinity E1’s system architecture has been enhanced with state-of-the-art sensors and intelligent features. Here are the highlights:

CANBUS: Six-axis accelerometer, overvoltage/undervoltage protection, side stand sensor, battery, motor controller, VCU, and the display all talk to each other using sophisticated CANBUS

SMART APP: User-centric mobile application provides a one-touch solution to control virtually every aspect of the scooter. Connect and control the Infinity E1 via Bluetooth