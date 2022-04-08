Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open

With its launch set to take place on April 21, the facelifted Maruti XL6 is ready to hit our roads. In fact, some Maruti Nexa dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the same. The Maruti XL6 will get some minor cosmetic tweaks and a new powertrain just like its sibling, the facelifted Ertiga. The Ertiga facelift will be launched on April 15 which will be then followed by the XL6.

Maruti Ertiga and XL6 facelift: What to expect

The XL6 and Ertiga will get similar changes. Both are expected to receive minor cosmetic changes and changes to the powertrain. Talking about the Ertiga facelift, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well. The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one.

We expect the XL6 to get a similar set of changes. The interiors will see an upgrade in terms of the equipment offered. The 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch ScreenInfotainment System has been borrowed from the new Baleno and it features connected car technology as well. The new XL6 will feature the next-generation iteration of the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine. Dubbed the Dual Jet engine, it will feature smart hybrid technology and offer class-leading mileage figures.

It will come mated to a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that will also get paddle shifters. Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will not come with the option of a CNG considering its premium positioning.

Maruti XL6: A quick recap

Talking about dimensions, the XL6 is 4,445 mm long, 1,775 mm wide, and 1,700 mm tall. This makes the six-seater 50 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Ertiga. The wheelbase and turning radius, however, at 2,740 mm and 5.2 meters respectively, remain unchanged from the Ertiga.

The interior follows an all-black color scheme. Features like Smartplay Studio, Cruise Control, quad-LED headlamps, and smart hybrid technology are also offered with the car. The car is offered in a total of two variants, Zeta and a better-equipped Alpha.