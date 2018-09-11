Maruti Suzuki Quietly Updates The S-Cross Crossover, Prices Start at Rs 8,85,000

Maruti has quietly snuck in more features into its S-Cross line-up, trying ever so slightly to up its game in the Indian market. Maruti has bestowed the S-Cross with rear parking sensors, a passenger seat belt reminder and a rather annoying speed alert system which now come standard across its range. With this stealthy update, the mid-spec Delta trim now has even more equipment on offer. Additions to this variant include a smart key coupled with push-button start (which was earlier only available on the higher spec Alpha and Zeta trims), cruise control, rear wiper, automatic climate control and auto folding mirrors that come integrated with turn indicators. The S-cross is currently available with only a 1.3-litre diesel engine that makes a sufficient 90 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Maruti has offered this car with no automatic option as of yet and it comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The S-Cross has to go toe to toe with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and the Renault Captur. The addition of this equipment has caused a slight increase in the overall price across all variants. The Sigma now costs twenty-four thousand more at a total of Rs. 8,85,000/-, the Delta has gone up by a significant: fifty-five thousand at a total of Rs. 9,97,000/-, the Zeta has gone up by forty-seven thousand at a total of Rs. 10,45,000/- and finally the Alpha has seen the lowest increase by thirteen thousand at Rs. 11,45,000/-. Note that all prices mentioned above are Ex-showroom Delhi.