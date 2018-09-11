Mercedes Benz Launches CLA Urban Sport at INR 35.99 lakhs, Aimed Towards a Young Audience

The Mercedes Benz CLA is an entry level sedan offered by the German manufacturer. Aimed towards a young customer base, the CLA hits the right spot with its sporty coupe like looks and an option of great engines. Realising this appeal of the CLA, Mercedes has now launched a new Urban Sport variant of the CLA 200 and CLA 200 d. The Urban Sport variants get a small list of new features as standard. They are the Thermotronic automatic climate control with 2 climate zones, rear centre vents, Cosmos Black paint job, rear spoiler with carbon fibre pattern. Apart from the, the car gets a ‘Sport’ badge all over including the floor mats and illuminated door sills.

Performance Data CLA 200 Urban Sport CLA 200 d Urban Sport Engine arrangement/cylinders M270 / L4 OM651 / L4 Number of valves per cylinder 4 4 Displacement (cc) 1,991 2,143 Power (kW [hp] @ rpm) 135 [184]/5,500 100 [136]/3,200 – 4,000 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 300 @1,200 – 4,000 300 @1,400 – 3,000 Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 7.1 sec 9 sec Top Speed (km/h) 240 220

Mechanical changes are not done to the car. The CLA 200 uses a 2 litre petrol engine and the CLA 200 d uses a 2.2 litre diesel engine. Both engines come mated to a 7 speed automatic transmission which also gets peddle shifters to keep the young customer entertained. The Urban sport variants are priced at a small premium compared to the regular sport trims of the CLA. The Urban Sport costs INR 35.99 lakhs and INR 36.99 lakhs ex-showroom, India, for the petrol and diesel engine options respectively. The Audi A3 is the main competitor of this compact sedan.

On the launch of the sedan Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The CLA remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and has created a benchmark for sporty design and performance. The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss. It is essentially an illustration of dynamic design that seamlessly embodies an intelligent combination of functionality and agility in a modern coupé design. The CLA has been instrumental in conveying Mercedes-Benz’s new design language of sensual purity and has made a place of its own in the hearts and minds of many young patrons and enthusiasts, who tend to arrive in style.”