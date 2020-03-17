Maruti Suzuki Invites Entries From Startups For Its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Initiative

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is inviting applications from startups for the fourth cohort under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative. MSIL is now engaged with nine startup firms selected in the previous three rounds of MAIL program. In the first three cohorts, many enthusiastic startups submitted entries. Of these, the best 25 firms from each cohort were invited for the next round. While the third cohort is still on, a total of nine startups were selected from the first two cohorts of MAIL program. Under the MAIL program, applications are invited from startups working in the areas of mobility and automobile space.

Maruti Suzuki’s unique initiative MAIL, launched in January 2019, supports startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. The futuristic solutions being developed will have a positive impact on business. These help efficiently bring in technological advancements. The winners get an opportunity to undertake paid proof of concept (POC) with Maruti Suzuki to develop business solutions for any live use case. The teams get an opportunity for real-time implementation of the solutions offered. Currently, seven POCs are underway in MSIL.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Expands Its ‘Tour’ Range Of Commercial Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator – an Indo Japanese early-stage seed fund, to identify and address the early-stage startups with innovative, practical and customer-oriented solutions. The participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical disruptive solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities. The selected startups will be mentored by a number of industry experts in the domestic and international startup ecosystem. Interested startups across India can apply for the program by visiting the MAIL website (www.marutisuzukimail.com).

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said, “Indian startup community is working on bright technology ideas, which can help the automobile industry. Our MAIL initiative is aligned with the Company’s spirit to collaborate and innovate. Our experience with startups in the first three cohorts is very encouraging and together we are moving towards technology-led solutions for our business. MAIL program is aimed at tapping early-stage startups and help them to convert their innovative ideas into ground-breaking solutions. We look forward to more disruptive ideas in our fourth cohort of MAIL.”