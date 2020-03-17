Maruti Suzuki Expands Its ‘Tour’ Range Of Commercial Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki has announced the introduction of an extensive Tour Range to its existing commercial line of vehicles. The existing line consists of two products- the light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry and the Eeco cargo. With this announcement, the company will also retail its extensive Tour Range vehicles which are divided into five categories. The Tour H1, a taxi version of the Alto 800, the Tour H2 which is the Celerio, the Tour S that includes the previous-gen Dzire, the Tour V which includes the Eeco Mini Van and finally the Tour M which includes the base variant of the new-generation Ertiga.

The country’s largest automaker forayed into the commercial segment in September 2016 and with a 240% growth (albeit on a low base) in the past three years, the inclusion of the Tour range will help further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network. In three years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores across 235+ cities in the country. With manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra already fighting out for maximum market share, Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stone unturned to make things interesting in this segment after having decided to exit the diesel-powered segment altogether.

Commenting on this expansion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki’s Commercial channel is the fastest-growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the Commercial network customers comprise of ‘owner-cum-driver’ who are ambitious, risk-takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them. Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business. Our internal research suggests that both these goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have similar business needs. Recognizing this as an opportunity, we decided to consolidate our commercial offerings under one roof.”

He further added, “The expanding commercial network is a testimony to our focus on customer satisfaction and establishes our expertise in understanding the needs of the customers. Our customer-first commercial range approach has contributed to mass acceptance of the brand resulting three times growth in the network. With an enhanced portfolio of Super Carry, Eeco and Tour range available via our Commercial network, we are confident that it will also help our dealer partners”.