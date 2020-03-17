First Batch Of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Sold Out In India

Introduced in its 5-door form, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is now available in India, backed by popular demand and pre-orders. And such has been the want, the first batch of the hardcore SUV has been sold out in India in record time. The significant batch of Wrangler Rubicons is ready for deliveries to Indian customers with immediate effect. The Rubicon has been introduced in India at INR 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Rubicon is equipped with Jeep RockTrac 4×4 all-wheel drive (AWD) system which features a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 “4LO” low-range gear ratio and full-time torque management to ensure optimal grip in low traction conditions and also features heavy-duty, next-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio are standard as are TruLock electric front and rear axle differentials. The Rubicon offers significantly improved articulation and total suspension travel versus the previous generation, with the help of an electronically operated Sway Bar disconnect which enhances its capability, especially in extreme off-roading conditions

Also Read: 2020 Jeep Compass BS6 Diesel Automatic Video Review

The Wrangler Rubicon exemplifies Jeep’s legendary 4×4 capability. Like all Wrangler models across the world, the Rubicon is Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation and water fording. Rubicon is the most powerful and the most efficient Wrangler ever made with vastly improved on-road manners for everyday driving.

Compared to the Wrangler Unlimited, the Rubicon stands taller with a ground clearance of 217 mm and has a larger approach, break-over and departure angles; black, trapezoidal fender flares, hood decal, rock rails, 17-inch alloys with off-road spec tyres and an abundance of heavy-duty 4×4 hardware under its signature Jeep retro exterior. The Rubicon is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues. The keystone-shaped legendary seven-slot grille that pays homage to the Jeep CJ and is gently swept back for improved aerodynamics and its outer slats intersect with the round reflector LED headlights. The SUV is offered in five colours: Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Black, Bright White and Granite Crystal.