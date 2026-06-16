Maruti Suzuki Introduces Smart Maintenance Plan With Coverage Of Up To 10 Years

Buying a car is only one part of ownership. Regular servicing and maintenance continue throughout the vehicle’s life, and that is where Maruti Suzuki’s latest after-sales offering could help many owners save money over the long run.
The company has introduced a new Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP) for both private and commercial vehicle customers. The prepaid service package allows owners to pay for maintenance in advance and continue using authorised workshop services for several years without worrying about future increases in service costs.
Service Plans Tailored To Different Requirements
Unlike a standard maintenance package, Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple options under the Smart Maintenance Plan. Customers can select a package depending on how they use their vehicle and the level of coverage they want.
Available options include:
- Labour-only packages
- Parts and labour coverage
- Commercial vehicle service plans
- Customer-requested maintenance services
- Engine oil and coolant replacement plans
- Optional coverage for clutch and brake components
This allows owners to choose a plan that matches their usage rather than paying for services they may never need.
Multiple Tenure And Mileage Choices
Maruti Suzuki is offering several combinations of tenure and mileage limits under the new programme.
|Vehicle Type
|Maximum Coverage
|Private Vehicles
|10 Years / 1,00,000 km
|Commercial Vehicles
|10 Years / 1,60,000 km
Shorter plans are also available, including 2 years/20,000 km and 5 years/50,000 km options.
Customers can purchase the package while buying a new vehicle or add it later during a visit to any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop.
Savings Beyond Routine Maintenance
One advantage of the Smart Maintenance Plan is cost predictability. Since maintenance expenses are paid in advance, customers remain protected from future increases in labour charges for covered services.
According to Maruti Suzuki, subscribers can receive:
- Minimum 10 percent savings on labour charges
- Additional savings on selected parts and consumables
- Protection from future service cost inflation
- Access to authorised workshop support across India
The company says the package can be used at any authorised Maruti Suzuki service centre regardless of where it was originally purchased.
Available Across The Country
The nationwide validity of the Smart Maintenance Plan adds flexibility for customers who frequently relocate or travel between cities. Service benefits remain available through Maruti Suzuki’s authorised network across India, making ownership more convenient for long-term users.
Speaking on the introduction of the new programme, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said
“Since inception, our focus has been to deliver complete peace of mind and a truly joyful ownership experience to our customers. As customer expectations continue to evolve towards greater flexibility and personalised solutions, we are introducing the Smart Maintenance Plan. It is a prepaid service offering designed around individual driving needs. Customers can customise service packages while also protect themselves from future fluctuations in service costs by locking in maintenance expenses. Through this initiative, we aim to further enhance convenience, trust and long-term value for our customers.”