How Does India’s E-Challan System Work?

India’s e-challan system is a single digital network that spots a traffic violation, links your number plate to your details, and sends you the fine by SMS. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched it in 2016, and it now operates as a single, nationwide system.
What is an E-Challan in India?
An e challan in India is a traffic fine issued and sent to you in digital form, rather than a paper slip handed over on the road. An e-challan can be issued even if no officer stops you, because a camera or device records the violation. The fine is then stored in a central government database and sent to the mobile linked to your vehicle. So an e-challan is electronic and reaches you by message, not by hand.
How Does Detection Work in the E-Challan System?
Detection in the e-challan system begins when a camera or an officer spots a violation and ends with a fine on your phone. The chain runs like this:
1. A CCTV camera, speed camera, or officer’s handheld device records the violation.
2. The system reads the number plate from the image or the device.
3. It checks that plate against the Vahan vehicle records and the Sarathi licence records.
4. Those records confirm who owns the vehicle and how to reach them.
5. An electronic challan is generated with the offence and fine amount, and a notice goes out by SMS.
This is how a road fault reaches the right owner without any paperwork.
Which Databases Run the E-Challan System?
The e-challan system is run by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and built by the National Informatics Centre. Two government databases do the heavy lifting. Vahan holds vehicle registration records, and Sarathi holds driving licence records, so together they link a plate to a real name and address.
A wider programme called One Nation One Challan now ties states, traffic police, and courts onto one shared platform. So a fine works the same way across India. The scale is large: of more than 30 crore challans worth close to Rs 44,000 crore issued between 2015 and 2024, only about 40% of the penalty amount was collected.
How Can You Check and Pay an E-Challan?
To check and pay an e-challan, you do everything online. To find a pending challan, open the official portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in, enter the vehicle number, type the captcha, and view any pending fines. To pay, select the challan and settle it by net banking, card, or UPI. The same process works whether you are checking a Karnataka traffic challan, a Delhi challan, or a traffic fine issued in most other states connected to the national system.
A fully digital insurer like ACKO also lets you look up a challan by vehicle number in its app or website. You can also pay offline in cash at a traffic police office.
> The only official portal is echallan.parivahan.gov.in. Government notices warn that fake websites and apps exist, so a genuine challan is never paid through a random link or a caller asking for an OTP.
What Happens If You Ignore an E-Challan?
What happens if you ignore an e-challan is simple: it does not disappear. A challan is usually valid for about 60 days, and if it stays unpaid it can be sent to a Virtual Court. The vehicle also gets flagged in the central database. That flag can block other online services, such as renewing your vehicle insurance or updating the fitness certificate, until the fine is cleared. Clearing a small fine early is far easier than a court matter later.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between a challan and an e-challan?
A challan is the fine for breaking a traffic rule. An e-challan is the same fine raised and delivered digitally, with the record kept in a central government database and the notice sent to your phone.
How do I know if I have an e-challan?
You usually get an SMS, and sometimes an email, on the mobile linked to your vehicle. If you changed your phone number, the alert may not reach you, so look up your registration on the official portal.
How long is an e-challan valid for?
An e-challan is typically valid for about 60 days. If it stays unpaid past that window, it can be sent to a Virtual Court, after which clearing it becomes harder than a quick online payment.
Can I check an e-challan using only my vehicle number?
Yes. On the official portal you can search by vehicle number, challan number, or driving-licence number. Some digital insurer apps also let you look up pending challans from the registration.
What should I do about a wrong e-challan?
Do not pay it straight away. Note the challan details, gather any proof such as photos or the time and place, and raise a dispute on the official portal before the window closes.
Key Takeaways
An unpaid e-challan can go to a Virtual Court and block your insurance renewal. A challan stays valid for about 60 days, so clearing it early avoids trouble.
An e-challan is a digital traffic fine sent to you, not a paper slip. A camera or device records the fault and the fine reaches your phone by SMS.
The system links your number plate to your details through the Vahan and Sarathi databases. These records turn a plate into a real owner before any fine goes out.
You can check and pay any e-challan online using your vehicle number. The official portal is echallan.parivahan.gov.in, and payment works by card or UPI.