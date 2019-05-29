Maruti Suzuki Ignis Scores 3-Stars For Adults In Global NCAP Crash Test

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level, premium hatchback, the Ignis is manufactured at the Gurugram plant. Apart from being sold in our local market, the car is also exported to Africa, where it is sold in an identical avatar, with the omission of a co-passenger seatbelt reminder. This African model, which happens to be made in India, has scored a 3-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by Global NCAP. However, just like the Amaze, which was tested recently, the cars scores a mere one-star for the safety of child occupants. Just like all crash tests conducted under the safer cars for Africa campaign, the Ignis too, was crashed at a speed of 64 kmph with a 40% offset.

For adult occupants, the car scores 3-stars with a stable footwell post the crash. The body, however, was found to be unstable post the crash. The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed weak protection while the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact in dangerous area behind the facia supported by the transfacia tube. Passenger’s knees showed adequate protection.

Coming to the child protection bit, the report reads, ‘The 18-month-old child seat was installed RWF using ISOFIX and support leg, offered good protection to head and chest. The seat for the 3-year-old was installed FWF with ISOFIX and support leg and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact while it offered good protection to the head and adequate to the chest. Dynamic points were not added as the car manufacturer did not recommend the CRSs and it was for Global NCAP to decide which CRS to be used. The car does not offer 3 point belts in all seating positions. ISOFIX and top tether anchorages are standard in the 2 outboard rear seats. Disconnection of passenger airbag in case an RWF CRS would be installed in the front seat is not possible.’

Sold with only a petrol engine in our market, the Ignis is sold only through the premium Nexa channel of Maruti Suzuki. Prices of this hatchback range from INR 4.79 Lakh to INR 6.68 Lakh for the manual gearbox option while the AMT gearbox equipped model comes with a starting price of INR 5.88 Lakh, going all the way to INR 7.15 Lakh.