Honda Amaze Scores 4-Stars For Adults In Global NCAP Crash Test

Honda’s offering to the compact sedan segment, the Amaze is currently in its second generation of production in our country. This model is not only sold in our market, but also is exported to foreign markets like Africa. Global NCAP, as part of their Safer Cars for Africa initiative, have conducted a crash test of this very, ‘Made-in-India’ model. This little Honda, managed to score a respectable 4-stars in the crash test for adult occupants, however, the car scored a mere 1-star for child occupants. The body shell integrity of the car was rated ‘STABLE’ post the crash which was conducted at 64 kmph, with a 40% offset barrier.

The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact in dangerous structures behind the facia. Both the body shell and the footwell were declared stable for front adult occupants.

For the child test, an 18-month-old child seat was installed RWF using the vehicle seatbelt. The armrest opened in the test and broke the CRS handle causing excessive rotation of the CRS which caused head exposure in this configuration of the CRS installation. The seat for the 3-year-old was installed FWF with ISOFIX and top tether and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. In the rebound phase, the head of the Q3 contacted the interior of the car which is considered as head exposure while the chest received high loads. The car does not offer standard 3 point belts in all seating positions. ISOFIX and top tether anchorages are standard in the 2 outboard rear seats however marking do not meet Global NCAP requirements. Disconnection of passenger airbag in case an RWF CRS would be installed in the front seat is not possible, read the report for child occupants.

Also Read: Honda HR-V To Be Launched In India?

While the model sold in Africa is offered with dual airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners and a driver seatbelt reminder as standard, the Indian model offers all of that and a speed warning system and seatbelt reminders for both front seats as standard, making it a safer offering. Available with both petrol and diesel motors, prices of this compact sedan range from INR 5.88 Lakh to INR 8.59 Lakh whereas the oil burner model ranges from INR 6.98 Lakh to INR 9.59 Lakh. Below is a video showcasing various angles of the car, reacting to the crash, do have a look.