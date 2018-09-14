Maruti Suzuki Gives the Ignis a Limited Edition Treatment

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, a compact city car that was meant to sell in great numbers. Aimed towards a younger audience, the Ignis has everything that is needed to appeal to the young crowd on paper, however, that did not quite happen. The Ignis is one of Maruti Suzuki’s least selling models. They even had to discontinue the diesel variant of the car this year. With the festive season on its way, Maruti Suzuki has decided to bring in a new limited edition of the Ignis hatchback.

Unlike most limited edition models, the limited edition Ignis will get some extra accessories which would be fit on the car by the dealer. The accessories are rumoured to be worth about INR 45,000 and include Ignis branded side-door cladding, a new body kit and a new tailgate-mounted spoiler to name a few. Also unlike other limited edition models, the Ignis has its limited edition variant based on the mid-level Delt spec car. The Delta spec Ignis comes with leather seat covers, ABS and airbags, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry. Here is a video uploaded by the manufacturer.

The Ignis uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. With the diesel variant discontinued, this is the only engine Ignis has to offer. Buyers can choose from a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. Expect a premium of about INR 30,000 on the existing price of the manual or AMT variant of the Ignis Delta trim, that is INR 5.58 Lakh and INR 6.13 Lakh for the manual and AMT variants respectively.