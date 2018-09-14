Tata Nexon Launched in Nepal for INR 29 Lakhs

Tata Motors has just launched the Nexon in Nepal along with its distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The Nexon has been launched with the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version at the NADA Auto Show on 12th September. The vehicle was jointly unveiled by Mr. Yuvraj Khatiwada who is the Finance Minister of Nepal and Mr. Shambhu Prasad Dahal, President of NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal. According to Mr. Sujan Roy, Head of International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors “Our focus is to introduce products and services that not only enhance the brand but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency. In a constant endeavor to fill in white spaces, we are extremely happy to introduce the all-new Nexon AMT into the Nepal market. With the introduction of this LEVEL NEX product, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the Compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment.”

Launched at an introductory price of NPR 46,75,000/- for the petrol variant and NPR 47,95,000/- for the diesel variant which roughly converts to Rs. 29,31,007/- and Rs. 30,07,165/- respectively. It’s ridiculous to think someone is paying INR 30 lakhs for a Tata Nexon, knowing it’s priced in India at just Rs. 13,03,000/- in its top of the line, fully loaded diesel variant. The Nexon will be available in Nepal with the petrol 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron motor that produces 108 bhp of power @5000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque @1750 rpm. There is also the 1.5-litre turbo-charged Revotorq diesel motor on offer that produces 108 bhp of power @3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque @ 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon will be available for sale in 19 authorized sales outlets across Nepal. Speaking at the unveiling, Mr. Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Nexon has been a very well accepted product in the Nepal market. With the introduction of this brand, we successfully expanded our business beyond hatchbacks and sedans. Taking this association a step ahead, we are excited to launch the Nexon AMT today. With the capability to enhance driving pleasure with class-leading features, we are confident that the Nexon AMT will definitely be the desired product in Nepal.”

The Nexon will be made available with the all-new Etna Orange color and provide a clutch-free driving experience. It also comes with features like Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function, making the car high on convenience. While the Smart Hill Assist prevents the NEXON from rolling-back on uphill drives during bumper-to-bumper traffic, the Crawl function comes into play during slow-moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator. Further adding to the convenience is the wearable PEPS key, which will allow customers to wear their car key smartly as a wristband and enjoy hassle-free access and ignition of the Nexon. Keeping safety as its core, this vehicle provides standard safety features like dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels, to ensure peace of mind while enjoying a spirited drive. The spacious cabin along with a boot capacity of 350 liters and rear 60:40 seat split to store extra luggage. The Tata Nexon AMT will also get a 6.5” floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment with next-gen smartphone connectivity and an exclusively tuned 8-speaker system from Harman-Kardon, for a surround sound theatre like experience. With next-generation of smartphone connectivity with Android Auto to ensure an easy and intuitive vocal interaction with the infotainment for navigation, music, making calls, the system additionally allows reading & replying to text & WhatsApp messages.