Revolt RV400 Launch Postponed

India’s first all-electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV400, was scheduled for launch on the 7th of August 2019. Its launch has now been postponed towards the end of the same month. The artificial-intelligence enabled motorcycle was revealed amidst much excitement in June 2019. The reason for the delay in launch is unknown, however, our guess is that it could be because of last-minute pricing adjustment after the Government recently announced a rate cut in GST for electric vehicles. With over 2,500 units booked till date, bookings of the motorcycle are still open on Amazon India and on the company’s website for a refundable token amount of INR 1,000.

The Revolt RV400 will initially be made available only in the cities of Delhi and Pune. The company will expand its footprint to other metros, gradually. To tackle the biggest challenge for electric vehicles – charging, the company has come up with a unique solution where the RV400 0ffers 4 different ways of charging your battery juice. Apart from regular onboard charging, customers can also remove the battery to charge it at a place of their convenience, get a new, charged battery at a mobile swap station, and even order a battery pack to any location for someone to deliver it.

The all-electric motor on the Revolt RV 400 is capable of covering about 156 kilometres on a single charge and can hit a top speed of 85 km/h. The RV 400 is equipped with many unique features, such as a Geo-Fencing, which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, and USD forks and a rear mono-shock. The bike also gets LED illumination, front and rear disc brakes, and an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike.

The RV 400 gets an option of choosing different exhaust notes and sounds to make your riding experience even more thrilling and fun. The different sound modes are Revolt, Roar, Rage and Rebel. All these sounds are inspired by different high-end motorcycles, which combine to produce one interesting and powerful exhaust note.