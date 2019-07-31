Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Shoot With The New Activa 125 FI

The Honda Activa has been a household name in the country. Honda launched a larger capacity model of the scooter, the Activa 125 to compliment the legendary 110 cc scooter. This scooter, the Activa 125, has been recently been announced to come with a BS-VI compliant engine, making it the first scooter in the country to comply with these new norms. Ahead of its launch, which is scheduled for the second half of 2019, it seems that Honda has started shooting for its advertisement campaign. How do we know? Bollywood actor and brand ambassador for Honda two-wheelers, Akshay Kumar posted a picture of him, his wife Twinkle Khanna and the scooter on his Instagram account, with a caption that reads, “Happy to welcome the newest member of the Honda family…shooting today feels like home .”

The Bollywood actor has featured in a number of Honda commercials, including bikes like the Dream Neo, Dream Yuga and much more. The celebrity will now be seen in the Activa 125 now. Talking about the Honda Activa 125 FI, the scooter retains the same engine as the regular Activa 125, but it comes with an advanced fuel injection system. With this improved, more modern technology, Honda has not only made the scooter BS-VI compliant but also will be able to deliver better fuel economy and improved power delivery. The engine is tuned to generate 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm.

The scooter will also come with a noiseless starter motor, which will come in handy, considering the scooter also gets a start-stop system. This system will kill the engine if it idles for more than three seconds, for example, at a traffic signal. Also on offer is a side stand alert system, which not only alerts the rider but would also stop the scooter from starting up if the side stand is not taken up. The instrument console too is brand new, providing information like real-time data, distance to empty and more. o be offered in a total of six colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metalic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic, the scooter would retail for a premium over the existing model, which retails between INR 60,000 to INR 64,000. Stay tuned for more news on this upcoming scooter.