Maruti Suzuki Commences Production Of Baleno Facelift!

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its slew of new and updated models this year with all guns blazing! The first new launch will be the updated Baleno in February which will be recieving a ton of changes. Now, Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the new Baleno which hints that it will be launching soon. Let’s see what we can expect:

Baleno facelift: What to expect

Take a look a the facelifted Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the current one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights. Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs.

The lower half of the front bumper features a wide front air damn with inserts for the fog lamps on either side. The side profile will be more or less similar to the current Baleno. One can notice the blacked-out ORVMs and door handles which indicate that this is the base variant. The rear features new L-shaped taillamps and a new tailgate. The bumper has been reworked as well. In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is going to be completely reprofiled. Expect some new upholstery and the use of new materials across the cabin.

The dashboard features an aluminum insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the center console. The center console now houses an all-new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is expected to feature a different U.I. when compared to the current smart play system which Maruti Suzuki offers. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno will continue to offer the same petrol engines as the current version.

The 1.2-liter DualJet VVT engine produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other engine is a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated VVT engine which produces 83hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

