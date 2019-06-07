Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Toyota Glanza: Top 4 Differences

Toyota had recently announced its new partnership venture with Maruti Suzuki, and as a part of that agreement, the two Japanese automotive giants decided to share their R&D for hybrid technology, along with a few cars too. So, yesterday, Toyota launched its Baleno based hatchback, the Glanza. The Glanza is quite similar to the original Baleno, however, Toyota has added slight changes and has also decided to provide just 4 variants. The Glanza was launched at a price of INR 7,21,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Have a look at what’s different among these identical twins.

Engine Options

The petrol engine on the Glanza is BS VI compliant and is directly derived from the Baleno. The G variant of the Glanza gets the 1.2-litre K-series smart-hybrid engine, that produces 89 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque, the V trim gets the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine without the mild-hybrid system, which can produce around 82 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. However, the Toyota Glanza does not get any diesel variant, as the cost to make the engine BS-VI compliant later on would be pretty high and Maruti won’t be selling any diesel cars after April 2020.

Variants

Maruti Suzuki offers the Baleno in 9 petrol and 4 diesel variants. However, Toyota will be selling the Glanza in only 4 petrol variants – two manual and two with CVT automatic, at its dealerships. The G trim is the Smart Hybrid base variant of the Toyota Glanza which is about Rs 65,000 cheaper than the Zeta Petrol Smart Hybrid variant. The other variants of the Glanza are priced quite similar and slightly lesser than Maruti’s Baleno.

Design

Apart from Toyota’s badging, the dimensions and styling of the Glanza are quite similar to the Baleno. However, the Glanza gets a newly designed 3D chrome grille, that makes the car look slightly premium when compared to the original Baleno. Also, the Glanza gets a new ‘Sporting Red’ colour which is much brighter than Baleno’s ‘Pearl Phoenix Red’ paint scheme.

Warranty

One of the most important and primary differences between the Glanza and Baleno is the new and longer warranty package offered by Toyota. While the Baleno comes with a 2-year/40,000 km standard warranty, which can be extended to 5-year / 100,000 km, for the Glanza, Toyota will offer a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty with an option of extending it up to a 5-year/2,20,000 km warranty.