Maruti Suzuki Baleno Completes Five Years in India

The premium hatchback segment in India might have become a crowded space in recent times but there are some key players which have played an integral part in defining this segment over the years. One such player is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Maruti Suzuki Baleno has completed five years in India since it was first launched back in 2015. The country’s largest carmaker on Monday announced that in these five years, over eight lakh units of Baleno have been sold, establishing it as a power player in the premium hatchback segment.

The company sold 1 lakh units of Baleno by 2016 and catapulted to the five-lakh mark by 2018. This goes on to show that the Baleno is indeed a formidable player in this segment.

Speaking on the success of Baleno Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s most loved premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a very special place in our portfolio. With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature-rich offering, Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel.”

He added, “Baleno helped us bring new customers to the Maruti Suzuki family. The bold persona, next-generation smart hybrid technology, distinctive liquid-flow design, cutting edge technology features and superior performance makes it a winner. The timely innovations in Baleno are aligned to the changing aspirations of evolved India. This significant milestone of 8 Lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno’s conceptualization.”

Exclusively manufactured in India, Baleno is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. Baleno has won prestigious laurels both from critics and customers.

Baleno comes with technologically advanced features such as new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Multicolor information display and CVT transmission. At present, the Baleno is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 82 BHP and 113 Nm.

The mild-hybrid version has a slightly higher output of 89 BHP, while the torque figure is the same. Both powertrains are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The non-hybrid version gets a CVT option. Baleno is retailed through 377 NEXA outlets across 200 cities.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Swift Limited Edition, which is aimed to excite young customers who aspire for a more stylish vehicle. In order to establish a distinct road presence, the Swift Limited Edition follows an all-black dominance theme which adds a new level of boldness to Swift’s already sporty credentials. The Swift Limited Edition comes with a lot of cosmetic upgrades and accessories like the Gloss Black Body Kit, Aerodynamic Spoiler, BodySide Moulding, Door Visor, All-Black Garnish on Grill, Tail Lamp and Fog Lamp, and much more. This Limited Edition Swift will come at an additional cost of up to Rs 24,000 over the price of the standard version of the vehicle. However, the Swift Limited Edition will be available across all variants of the car’s line-up.