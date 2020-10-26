First Official Design Renders of the Next-gen Hyundai i20 Revealed

The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 has been one of the most anticipated hatchbacks of 2020. After a lot of spy shots and leaked images, Hyundai Motor India Limited has finally revealed the first official renders of the upcoming Elite i20 for the Indian market. The current-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is offered with massive discounts and benefits. Also, there are several reports claiming that the new Elite i20 has already arrived at select dealerships in India. This recent teaser suggests that the power-packed premium hatchback is ready for its launch in India.

More details

According to Hyundai, the Elite i20 is a global offering from the carmaker and represents the brand’s global styling philosophy-‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Hyundai claims that the new i20 is designed to ‘evoke an emotional Human – Machine interface’ representing the persona of Modern Tech Savvy, Ambitious and Sophisticated customers. The carmaker has also claimed that the new i20 will recreate several benchmarks of the premium hatch space, with its ‘serene ambience on the inside’.

Looks

On the exterior, the new Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be offered in two dual-tone colour options, which include red and white paint on the body, along with a contrasting black painted roof. Apart from these two options, the hatchback is also expected to be offered in Polar White, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Sunburn Sway (Orange), Starry Night (Black) colour scheme.

Also, from the renders and other spy-shots, we can see that the new Hyundai Elite i20 will sport a shark fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, and tail lamps, which will be connected and accompanied by a reflector and chrome stip.

Interior

On the interior front, the upcoming Hyundai i20 will carry a Hyundai Creta inspired steering wheel, but without the flat bottom. The car also shares its digital instrument cluster with the new Verna facelift. We also expect a 10.25-inch infotainment system, with Hyundai Blue-link connected car technology, accompanied by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The hatchback is also expected to be offered with other features like automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging system, a Bose sound system and sunroof. In terms of safety, the new Hyundai i20 will get parking sensors, a rearview camera, along with ABS and EBD as standard.

Powertrain

Three engine choices should be on offer – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Where the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered on base variants with a manual gearbox as the only choice, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine should be offered with a 7-speed DCT and Hyundai’s new iMT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine could offer a manual gearbox as the only choice. In terms of power, expect the 1.2-litre engine to crank out about 82 PS of power, the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol should be good for 120 PS (Unless Hyundai plonks the detuned 100 PS version), and the 1.5-litre diesel will crank out 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque.