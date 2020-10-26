Ducati Multistrada 950 S Pre-bookings Are Now Open in India

Ducati India is buckling up to launch the BS6 compliant Multistrada 950 S in India. Internationally, the motorcycle is available in three variants – Standard, S, and S Spoked Wheels. Reports suggest that some dealerships have already started accepting the bookings for the S variant of the Multistrada 950. Though there isn’t any official confirmation from the maker’s end, we can expect the Italian marquee to launch the ADV-tourer in the coming few days. Being the mid-spec variant, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets more premium equipment as compared to the standard model.

More details

No information regarding the token amount for the pre-bookings of the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been leaked as of now.

Specifications

The Multistrada 950 S draws power from a 937cc Testastretta engine which is capable of producing 113 hp and complies with the Euro 5 emission standards. The motorcycle is also equipped with electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), and full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). Some of the other features include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, hands-free system, 19-inch front wheel, 840 mm seat height, and Bosch cornering ABS. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The anchoring tasks are performed by twin 320mm discs at the front and a 265mm rotor at the back.

New livery

A few months back, Ducati went ahead to paint the Multistrada 950 S in what they call as new GP White livery. We can expect Ducati to introduce the new livery here as well. We can’t help but imagine how this purpose-built ADV-tourer would look in white livery after playing it dirty on the trails. The new livery is supposedly inspired by the Ducati MotoGP graphics. It has a colour scheme that beautifully balances the white and grey combination. Ducati hasn’t completely parted ways with their signature red colour as there are some attractive red detailing on the frame and the half fairing.

Just like with the other bikes in the Multistrada family, Ducati will provide the exclusive “4Ever Multistrada” warranty that remains valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage with the new Multistrada 950 S as well. The old Multistrada 950 was available at INR 12,84,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The S variant, with its premium hardware, could carry a substantial premium over the old model.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 on the cards too?

The Multistrada 950 S isn’t the only Euro5 compliant motorcycle which we can expect to land on our shores. The Streetfighter V4 is now Euro5 compliant which could also possibly mean that Ducati might bring in the Streetfighter V4 here as well! Apart from a Euro5 compliant engine, the Streetfighter V4 also benefits from the addition of a new ‘Dark Stealth’ colour scheme, alongside the standard Ducati Red.

The bike retains the same power and torque figures too, although these are now achieved different revs. The peak power of 208hp is now achieved at 13,000rpm (250rpm higher than before), while peak torque of 122nm arriving at 9,500rpm, 2,000rpm lower in the rev range than the Euro4 model. The 2021 Streetfighter V4 range also comes fitted with new self-bleeding front brake and clutch pumps, derived from the Superleggera V4.