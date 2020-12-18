Maruti Suzuki Announces Winter Service Campaign

During the nationwide lockdown, it was almost impossible to drive around, so our vehicles for the most time were stationary in our parking lots and hence their maintenance became a key issue to address. Many vehicles suffered problems due to that very reason once the restrictions were lifted.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., has initiated a ‘Winter service campaign’ for all its customers across the length and breadth of the country. With a view to acknowledge and raise awareness about proper vehicle maintenance all-round the year to ensure the necessary safety, Maruti Suzuki has launched this campaign. This is especially true for cold and chilly conditions during the winter.

Under this initiative, Maruti Suzuki will offer complimentary 27-point vehicle checkup system consisting of the lighting system, heating and ventilation system, battery, brakes etc. Trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on the pre-defined checklist to ensure optimum performance during the cold weather conditions.

This campaign also lays emphasis on parts and accessories that need attention during the winter season. The use of genuine parts such as Fog Lamp- Tail Lamp- Headlamp will ensure better visibility on the roads. Also to combat the Pollution problem a wide variety of the accessories Car Ionizer + Air Puriﬁer, Cabin Air Filter PM 2.5, N95 Mask/ Germ Buster, AC Disinfectant, Body Cover will be available through a wide network of Maruti Suzuki Service

Centres and distributor touchpoints. In addition, customers can also choose COVID-19 prevention accessories under Health & Hygiene category across the workshops. Speaking at the pan India launch of Winter Service campaign, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service said, “Our Winter service campaign is aimed at providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to our customers during the winter season. Through our wide network of customers can avail detailed vehicle checkup along with various attractive offers.”