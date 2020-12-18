Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol With DCT Makes Another Appearance Before Launch

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is on a winning streak. In the recent years, Tata motors have been rolling out one great product after another like the Hexa, the Harrier, the Altroz and the buzz around the Gravitas and the HBX concept is quite high too. Now, Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Altroz turbo petrol version in order to make its petrol-powered version look directly in the eye of competitors.

Tata Altroz was first announced at the Geneva Motor show in early 2019 and was launched in 2020. Immediately after its launch, it became a popular choice among premium hatch buyers. Global NCAP then tested the Altroz for its safety and rated it five stars, which later which turned out to be one of the major USPs for the Altroz. Along with the Nexon, the Altroz initiated a trend for safer cars in India.

The Tata Altroz upon launch was powered by a set of 2 engines – a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 85HP of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine which belts out 89HP of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The turbo altroz will be most likely be powered by a turbocharged petrol engine which should deliver around 110 PS of peak power and around 140 Nm of peak torque.

Upon the launch of the all-new Hyundai i20 which also included a choice of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which by the way is more powerful than the expected Altroz turbo petrol output figures, with output figures standing at 120PS and 172 Nm of peak power and peak torque. To sweeten the deal though, the turbo petrol Altroz could be offered with a choice of either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The turbo petrol Altroz was spotted undisguised in a blue paint job with seemingly no changes to the exterior and the interior except under the hood. With the Altroz turbo petrol, Tata Motors is all set of rock the boat