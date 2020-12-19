2021 Yamaha R3 Debuts in Japan; Gets New Colour Schemes

The Yamaha R3 might have been discontinued from our market for now but it still remains one of the most popular offerings from the Japanese bikemaker. The updated version of the R3 exists in other markets and we pray to the Lord of Wheels that the updated R3 gets launched here as well. While we are still awaiting the arrival of the updated R3 in India, Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2021 iteration of the Yamaha R3 in its home country.

More details

The motorcycle has been priced at 6,87,500 yen (approximately Rs 4.90 lakh) in the country and it will be available for sale from 15 January, 2021.

Changes are only cosmetic and are limited to new colour schemes only. The motorcycle will be offered in three paint options – Cyan Metallic, Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, and Matte Dark Grey – in Japan. The same updates would be applied on the YZF-R25. The graphics on the Cyan Metallic variant look quite delectable and make the motorcycle look even more premium. While it might not be for everyone but going by the looks of it, it is surely a head-turner. The Deep Purplish Blue Metallic sticks true to Yamaha’s ‘Call of the Blue’ tagline and takes the legacy forward while on the other hand, the Matte Dark Grey manages to look stealthy.

Specifications

Apart from the updated colour schemes, the motorcycle remains the same. As compared to the R3 that we used to have here, the updated R3 has undergone a few changes where it now gets a new all-digital instrument console, LED headlights, KYB USD forks and a rear monoshock, and revised bodywork which is more aerodynamic and has increased the bike’s top speed. The riding position, too, is now sportier and the clamps for the clip-ons have a resemblance to those on the litre-class R1.

In terms of power, the motorcycle carries on with its 321cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, in-line 2 cylinder motor that produces 42 bhp of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm. With KTM readying the heavily updated RC 390, it is time that Yamaha India should consider bringing the R3 back to India. When it existed here, it was one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment and it surely deserves a comeback in the BS6 era.