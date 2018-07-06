Maruti Suzuki Announces 22-Day Long ‘Monsoon Service Camp’

Maruti Suzuki has announced a nationwide ‘Monsoon Service Camp’ that will offer detailed complimentary vehicle health check-up. The camp will be held from July 9-30, 2018 at Maruti Suzuki Service Centers across the country. The key objective of organizing the monsoon check-up camp is to make sure that the customers’ vehicles are in the optimum condition in the monsoon season.

The vehicles will be examined by the trained and well-qualified technicians for safe and hassle-free driving during the monsoon. The periodic checks of a vehicle ensure enhanced vehicle performance. The checklist for Monsoon Service Camp includes of key component areas, such as the Brakes, Windscreen, Wiper Blades, Battery, Electrical System, Tyres etc. with an added benefit of discounts on parts and accessories – being offered to stay ahead and prepare for rainy season.

Speaking about the service camp, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, that the Monsoon Service Camp has been curated to offer exceptional service quality for the health of the vehicle which will help avoid break-down during heavy rains. Banerjee further added that the Company’s objective of this service camp is to reinforce the bond with its customers by providing them the first step towards prevention during monsoon. The camp will benefit the customers by providing them necessary care and maintenance in the challenging season of monsoon.