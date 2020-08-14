Volvo XC40 Being Offered At A Special Price Under Independence Day Offer

It is now easier to buy an XC40 T4 R-Design as Volvo Car India today introduced ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ to celebrate the spirit of independence throughout the country. Volvo XC40 is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39.90 lakh, but under ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ customers can buy the car at a special offer price of Rs. 36.90 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well.

Although the car was originally launched with a diesel engine, the Volvo XC40 is now powered by a 2.0-litre, 4 cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. The car comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and is available only as an FWD.

The Volvo XC40 R-Design also gets tons of features like panoramic sunroof, 9.0-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, dual-zone auto climate control, hands-free parking, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a powered tailgate, to name a few.

XC40 T4 R-Design is a perfect example of modern Scandinavian styling with Sporty & Dynamic design cues, it is also Volvo Car India’s first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment, also the XC40 is supposed to be the only car in its segment to showcase features like radar-based Active Safety features which offer City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals up to speeds of 50 kmph.

With this offer, Volvo Car India is aiming to enhance the buying experience of customers as they can simply walk into their nearest showroom and buy the car without the feeling of missing out on a better offer at another showroom of the company. The offer provides the freedom to customers from the hassles of a complex buying process and makes it completely transparent for customers as well as dealers.

India celebrates 74th Independence Day on August 15, Volvo India gifts us this offer to celebrate the spirit of India’s freedom, by giving freedom from hassles to customers. “We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience,” says Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India.