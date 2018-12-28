Maruti Dzire Dethrones The Alto To Become The Highest Selling Car Between Apr – Nov 2018

Maruti Suzuki is used to holding the top spot in the sales chart, month after month. As India’s No.1 car maker, they have been doing that since the last few years now and no other brand has even come close to dethroning their position from the pinnacle. So the competition has begun within the house now. For the last few months, it has been their compact sedan Dzire that has been leading the pack over the extremely popular Alto. It has outdone its younger sibling by quite a huge margin for the time between the months of April – November 2018.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,82,139 units of the Dzire during the April-November period this year, as opposed to 1,53,303 units during the same period last year, a Y-o-Y growth of 18.01%. In comparison, the Alto’s sales dipped 3.93%, falling from 1,75,996 units to 1,69,343 units. The Dzire might just be one of the few vehicles that has managed to achieve a better year-on-year number, as this year has been bad for most of the auto manufacturers.

The Maruti Dzire comes with two engine options. Powering the diesel variants of the new Maruti Dzire is the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS motor that nearly every Indian who’s driven a car is now familiar with. Under the clam shell hood of the new Dzire, it pumps out 74 hp @4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. Transmission duties have been handed over to a 5-speed manual and an AMT system with as many ratios. The new Dzire is also officially India’s most fuel-efficient car, rated for an ARAI figure of 28.14 km/litre. The petrol variant of the new Maruti Suzuki is powered by a peach of a motor that displaces 1.2-litres and cranks out 82bhp @6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200 rpm.

