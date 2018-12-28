VIDEO: Fitted With An Aftermarket Exhaust, This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Roars

That signature thump. It has been a huge part of the Royal Enfield experience. Something which connected with an RE fan’s strings within so well, songs have been penned in its praise. With their new 650 cc twins though, the thump has been replaced by a restrained roar. And what do you do when the exhaust’s been clipped? You replace it with an aftermarket unit which allows all that’s raw, to blare out.

Fitted with a Red Rooster aftermarket exhaust system, developed specifically for the 650 cc twins, this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 finds its true voice. It is not known yet, if the exhaust system also translates into a bump in power or lesser weight, but expect Red Rooster to follow up with that information soon. By the looks of it, this looks more like a slip-on system. What about the price? There’s no word on that either.

Launched recently, the Royal Enfield 650 cc twins have been universally lauded for bringing back the ‘Simplicity’ to the joy of riding a motorcycle. Unlike REs of yore, these bikes have been built well, bolted tight, and will surprise anyone who’s ever ridden an Enfield before. In a good way of course. If that’s not enough, both, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650 have been priced to entice. With such qualities, it’s not just the RE fan who’s looking at these twin-cylinder beauties with starry eyes, there are many new converts too.