BMW X7 India Launch Date Revealed

BMW India is all set to bring in its flagship SUV, the X7 on 31st of January 2019. The Bavarian automaker is poised to take on the likes of other seven-seat luxury SUVs like the Land Rover Discovery and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. This will be the brand’s first seven-seater luxury SUV. The car is set to be launched in its top-of-the-line M50d variant first and other trim levels will be introduced around September 2019.

Talking about the X7, it measures 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and standing 1,805 mm tall, the X7 is pretty much the largest SUV among its competitors. The engine that powers this M50d beast is a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 400 bhp and a colossal 760Nm of torque. The other engine options that come with this SUV are a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol, 3.0-litre six-cylinder Diesel engine which produces 360 bhp and 265 bhp respectively and will come in the xDrive30d for the diesel and xDrive40i for the petrol variant. All the variants come with an eight-speed transmission and with four-wheel drive as standard. The car is also expected to get an off-road package and four other driving modes will be on offer.

Coming to the interiors, the car borrows some of the features from its younger sibling the X5, which is also slated for launch next year. Inside, the X7 gets a multi-layered dashboard which houses a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and there’s also a completely digital instrument panel. Standard kit is expected to include four-zone climate control system, soft-close doors, a three-piece glass sunroof, a park assistant function with a reversing camera and a reclining function for all three rows.

Also read:The Mercedes GLS and Audi Q7 Could Be in Trouble, Presenting the BMW X7

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes in India

The exterior design can be best described as an amalgamation of the X5 SUV and the 7-Series sedan. The front end of the car gets a rather huge kidney grille and BMW’s new design headlamps with laser lighting. The side profile is highlighted by the massive wheels and the rear sort of reminds you of the 7-series sedan. This SUV will give the Range Rovers and the GLSs a run for their money upon launch. The action in the premium SUV segment sure seems to be heating up.

Source: autocarindia