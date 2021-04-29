Martin Uhlarik Set To Replace Pratap Bose As Tata Motors’ Global Design Head

Tata Motors has announced that Mr. Martin Uhlarik has been appointed as the new Global Design Head of the company. Mr. Uhlarik was till recently Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) and has taken over his new role from Mr. Pratap Bose who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company. Over the course of his 27-year career Mr. Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global OEMs. Since joining Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.

More details

Mr Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune (India). He will report into Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Mr Uhlarik has a degree in Industrial Design from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, Canada in 1993 and a degree in Transportation Design from Art Center College of Design in Vevey, Switzerland in 1994.Mr.

Official statement

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future.”

Pratap Bose – info

Talking about Pratap Bose, he was the man behind vehicles like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Safari etc. All of which did fairly well in the Indian market.

Pratap designed the “IMPACT 2.0 Design” Philosophy for Tata Motors on which the new cars were based. The new design language has been received very well throughout the automotive industry.

Pratap Bose was also nominated for World Car Person of the Year 2021. He has been in Tata for the past 14 years and was promoted to Vice President, Global Design in January of 2019.