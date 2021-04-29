Maruti Suzuki Shuts Down Its Manufacturing Units To Provide Oxygen

Desperate times call out for desperate measures. The country is currently riddled with a health crisis because of the pandemic. Going by the ground reports being circulated on the internet, it has become pretty evident that our health infrastructure has collapsed and the hospitals are currently facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply, beds and medicines. While the government is trying to curb the spread, certain citizens, NGOs and private organizations have taken it upon themselves to contribute to it by helping in any way that they can.

More details

In the same wake, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.

Official statement

As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period.