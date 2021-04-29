First Batch Of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Already Sold Out In India!

We should have seen it coming, no? The Suzuki Hayabusa, like the rest of the world has garnered a cult status in India as well and rightly so! Apart from earing the crown of being the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Busa gained its massive popularity by getting featured in Hrithik Roshan starrer Dhoom. It has just been two days since the 2021 iteration of the Hayabusa landed here and if reports are to be believed, the first batch of the supersport tourer has been sold out in the country.

More details

The first batch included 101 units of the Hayabusa and the first set of customers were also lucky enough to get hands on the ‘complementary’ rear seat cowl of the new Busa which won’t be available for free for the next customer.

The customer deliveries of the Busa will resume soon and the next batch of the bike is due for the second half of 2021.

Design

It looks a lot sleeker, has a taller screen and the handlebars have been moved a bit towards the rider. It gets all LED lights, a given in this decade, and the rear lights are a bit wider than before. It features 7-spoke alloys with Bridgestone rubber. Despite all the modern bits, Suzuki has conducted an extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure it still cuts the air like Jon Snow’s sword.

Specs and features

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke. It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

This Busa gets SDMA-alpha ( Suzuki Drive Mode Selector ) which gives it 3 pre-set options which alter traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, quick-shifter etc. It also gets a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift control, hill hold control and RPM assist at low revs to prevent stalls. It gets ride-by-wire and a wider throttle body.