State and Central Govt Employees Can Avail 100% On-Road Funding On Toyota Yaris

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has added more excitement to the product portfolio under ‘Drive the Nation’ campaign. The company has now included its latest offering, the Toyota Yaris in the special sales initiative catering to Government employees (center and state) and Defense personnel. Launched in the month of May 2018, the new Yaris offers 11 first-in-segment features such as the Power Driver Seat, 7 SRS Airbags, Roof Mounted Air Vents, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Parking Sensors, CVT across all grades and more.

The Drive the Nation Campaign has contributed to 13% of TKM personal segment sales over the last year. This consistent positive demand encouraged the company to further upgrade the offerings as per changing needs. Rolled out in 2016 in-line, the “Drive the Nation” campaign offers a range of benefits starting from affordable funding solutions focused on low customer acquisition cost, attractive offers on Toyota Protect Insurance and Toyota Genuine Accessories and extended warranty.

Drive the Nation scheme presents a 100% On Road Funding for a tenure of 8 Years for serving and retired government employees with Zero Down Payment and Lowest EMI. “Drive the Nation Champions” have been appointed in each of the sales outlet of Toyota in order to give dedicated attention to all government employee enquiries. This promotional offer will be supported through Toyota’s large sales and service network spread across the country.