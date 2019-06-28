Mahindra’s World Of SUVs Shows Us The Future Of Car Dealerships

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. today showed us the next generation of dealerships. To be called the world of SUVs, these new dealerships aim to change the way one buys a car. The World of SUVs shall offer a journey that takes a customer from the pre-purchase phase right to the after sales part of it, combining digital and physical experiences. This combination of physical and digital experience is what Mahindra calls a Phygital way of going ahead with things. As many as 300 dealerships of the brand have been renovated to in a span of 6 months to offer a futuristic retail experience to new customers. How would be things done differently in these World of SUVs dealerships? Read ahead to find out.

Customers can have a nice discussion with the sales representative while looking at the available accessories

New Generation Showrooms

The dealerships will follow a common design language in terms of aesthetics, which further enhance the appeal of the brand. The customers, no matter which dealership they walk into, will find themselves in a familiar environment. Here are some highlights of the new generation showrooms,

The use of hexagonal shapes in places like the lighting above the cars, the display boards and other spaces, express the DNA of Mahindra SUVs

Premium customer lounges, with wifi connectivity and re-fuel counters which shall offer refreshments, would keep customers delighted.

Each vehicle on display shall get VIP treatment with an individual screen showcasing important information about the car.

Re-fuel station will keep customers delighted

Revamped Customer Experience

Customers walking into these new dealerships shall be offered a buying experience, unlike any other brand does. Moreover, a new venture by Mahindra called the Showroom in Showroom shall be offered for customers of their premium products, namely the Alturas G4 and the XUV500. The SIS facility will further enhance the sales experience of the customers who are buying into the premium range of Mahindra. Other highlights of this new customer experience are

Virtual Reality headsets for a virtual tour of every car model, from inside as well as outside.

Mirror displays for the virtual reality headsets, as large as 86-inches.

Specially train relationship managers for an enhanced experience.

The customer lounge comes with a giant screen showcasing the car of your choice via a tablet

Digital Interventions In the Sales Process

Reducing the amount of clutter and paper in the process of car buying, the world of SUVs will go Digital, here are the highlights of the digital intervention

An industry first virtual reality experiences

Tablets – to capture customer information & provide an immersive demo to the customers

Digital info panel alongside every vehicle to ensure utmost transparency,

Sales Genie application to capture enquiries

Personal voice assistance in test drive vehicles

Ease of scheduling test drives , anytime, anywhere

Dress Yourself ‘Mahindra Style’ unit for merchandise and accessories zone

Each car gets its own digital display

Speaking at the showcase of the World of SUVs, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The Mahindra World of SUVs is a differentiated customer experience, a synthesis of next level technology with a physical environment that showcases the brand promise of ‘Live Young Live Free’. In fact, it is built on the foundation of providing convenience, transparency and personalisation.”

Mr Nakra further added, “At Mahindra, we have always leveraged technology to re-imagine the purchase and ownership experience for our customers. For a personalized experience we have several industry-first initiatives such as SYOUV.com, Bring the Showroom Home and multiple tie-ups with portals for online booking of our vehicles at the pre-purchase stage. Further, for a seamless ownership experience, With You, Hamesha is a digital platform for our existing customers.”