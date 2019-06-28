ExxonMobil Renews Its Partnership With GoMechanic

Recently, ExxonMobil Lubricants announced the renewal of its partnership with GoMechanic, which is a branded network of technology-enabled service centres. ExxonMobil will now continue to remain the exclusive lubricant partner for GoMechanic to provide complete car care to customers. GoMechanic is India’s first multi-brand network of car workshops with more than 115 work stations across 5 cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company enables customers to save more on their service and repair costs as compared to an authorized service centre.

Exxon’s upstream business provides consulting and LNG market development support services for other ExxonMobil upstream affiliates. The business support centre/ technical support centre provides a range of support services for ExxonMobil’s operations around the globe. The company’s downstream business engages in the distribution, sales and marketing of Mobil branded lubricants and specialities. The chemicals business also provides market development support, analytical and reporting services. It conducts chemical product application support services and product testing support at its technology centre in Bengaluru. ExxonMobil also contributes to programs in India that support education, health and the community.

GoMechanic provides all its workshops with management tools and techniques, up-gradation in terms of infrastructure and technical skills. While ExxonMobil has been GoMechanic’s exclusive lubricant partner since 2018 and its support has enabled GoMechanic to provide best-in-class services to its customers and workshop partners. With the efficiency of Mobil lubricants, GoMechanic has now been able to serve over 3 lakh cars, till date.

Speaking about the renewal, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India, said, “We have had a highly successful partnership with GoMechanic in increasing the reach and availability of Mobil branded lubricants to discerning customers who seek out our brands along with convenience and excellent service for their vehicles. We are extremely happy to extend our partnership with a dynamic company like GoMechanic and look forward to serving an even broader set of customers.”

Kushal Karwa and Amit Bhasin, Co-Founders, GoMechanic, said, “As we scale to further heights, GoMechanic is looking forward to taking the partnership with ExxonMobil to the next level. We will launch a special ‘Mobil powered quick service’ facility across all our workshops. This will guarantee the best quality of Mobil products and the best service of GoMechanic to all car owners. Car owners can also avail this service facility at the doorstep or free pick up and drop to the nearest GoMechanic workshop.”