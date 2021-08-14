Mahindra XUV700 Finally Breaks Cover!

After months of spy pictures, teasers and speculations the wait is finally over! The Mahindra XUV700 is finally here and how! Let’s take a look at all the things you need to know about the most hotly anticipated SUV from Mahindra’s stable:

Design

Take a look at the XUV700 and you’ll immediately notice it’s familiarity with the current gen XUV500. The design is all new though and it does have a lot of new details. The front features a gloss black grille with vertical chrome slats. It proudly carries the new logo which will be now seen in all the new Mahindra SUVs.

The clear lens LED headlights come with C shaped DRLs and feature the auto booster feature. The side features smart door handles which retract in to maintain a clean look. It also gets 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The rear features arrow head LED taillamps.

Interiors

The interiors are packed to the brim with features. Enter the XUV700 and the driver seat will move backwards for ease of access. The dashboard is dominated two 10.25 inch HD screens which are housed in a panel. The dashboard features soft touch panels all around. The interior gets a white theme with leatherette seats.

The extensive features list includes panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360 degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony.

Safety

Mahindra has gone all out regarding the safety of the XUV700. It gets advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection. It also gets 7 airbags with dynamic stability control, ABS, EBD and customizable voice alerts for over speeding.

Powertrain

The XUV700 gets an option of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque.

The diesel engine is a 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk engine which comes in two states of tune. One is a 155hp and 360nm of torque unit for the lower variant. The higher variants get 185hp and 420nm of torque. Automatic variants get 450nm of torque. The XUV700 will also get an option of AWD. Both the engines get a manual and an automatic gearbox.